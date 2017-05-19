Help choose name of Ellesmere's new community centre

Residents are to have their say on the name of the new community centre in town.

Work has begun to transform the Meres Day Centre into a space which will house the library, customer service point, daytime activities for adults with learning difficulties and day care for older people.

Ellesmere Community Nursing Home will continue to provide support for the elderly on the first floor.

To celebrate the opening of the new facility, local people are being asked to help choose a new name for the building and to suggest services that could be delivered from there.

The proposed new names are: Our Space, Ellesmere Library and Community Centre, suggested by the Friends of Ellesmere Library; The Old Cottage, to reflect that the building was previously the old cottage hospital; The Meres Community Centre, retaining the current name but adding the new use of the building.

Peter Loose, chief executive of Bethphage, which will run the centre, said: “Bethphage’s approach is based on the development of inclusive communities where all people have the opportunity to live the life they choose and we see this development as an exciting opportunity to empower the community of Ellesmere, especially older people and those with disabilities.”

For more information about the consultation to choose a new name, and to take part, go to: http://new.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/new-name-for-

the-community-centre-in-ellesmere/

Paper copies can be collected from Ellesmere Library or Ellesmere Town Hall.