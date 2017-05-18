Ellesmere Primary School needs bags of help with project

Ellesmere Primary School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme which hands out grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 - raised from the 5p bag levy – to community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are invited to vote for who they think should take the top prize.

Ellesmere Primary School is one of the groups shortlisted with their Wild about School project.

The school in Trimpley Street recently set up an eco-committee with a view to developing the school grounds as a place for habitats to live and develop, and an allotment area where they can grow their own produce.

They have already developed a pond on site and recently purchased an old container with a view to turning it into a mini natural science laboratory.

However, in order to keep the project going, they need more funds.

Headteacher Andrew Everett said: “This project will allow us to deliver our PSHE and science curriculum in a more engaging way for the children, using the outdoors to enhance and support their learning.

“Creating habitats, constructing bird boxes, bug hotels and engaging in pond dipping will encourage an appreciation and passion for the natural environment.”

Voting is open in the Tesco Ellesmere store in Canal Way throughout May and June. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative has already awarded more than £28.5 million to 4,000 projects up and down the UK.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury said: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp