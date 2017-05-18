Residents set out on Battle of Maes-y-llan

Residents in Lutton Close are in a battle to save Maes-y-llan from development by Oswestry School.

The school has applied for planning permission to add a large extension to their car park on the playing field and ancient battlefield site.

The proposed car park, which will be used between 7.30am and 10pm, seven days a week. Residents claim this will cause noise, light and pollution issues, as well as encroaching on yet another green site on the outskirts of Oswestry.

The school’s headmaster, Julian Noad, has claimed the area to be a “small development in an unused triangle”. But with proposed parking for at least 42 cars, residents say this is not “small”, nor is it “unused”, as many sports are played on the site by community groups and the school itself.

The plan also includes a new road access, causing concern that there will be further congestion on the already busy Upper Brook Street.

Neighbours are challenging the need for this development, questioning why the school cannot find somewhere else within the school site instead of building on the historic Maes-y-llan site again.