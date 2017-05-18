Chirk man launched attack on friend after losing temper over insult to mother

Insults about a man’s mother led to him assaulting a friend.

Christian John Wright, 19, of John Street, Chirk, punched John Gale twice in the face at an address in Acrefair.

The pair had been upstairs when Mr Gale, who is Wright’s neighbour, repeatedly referred to Wright’s mother as a s***.

A woman who was also present called police and Wright was arrested, making full admissions in interview.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court, he pleaded guilty to assault.

Andy Holliday, defending, said Wright had been talking in a friendly manner to Mr Gale and the woman before the assault.

Wright had lost his temper when his mother was insulted, the court heard.

There was no serious injury to Mr Gale.

Wright, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs, as well as a £20 victim surcharge.