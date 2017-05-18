Robins set £10k target for Derwen fundraiser

Brothers and their best friend have taken on a marathon challenge in aid of Derwen College.

Elliot and Max Pettifer, from Mansfield, and their life-long friend Matthew Weston, have nicknamed themselves the Reliant Robins ahead of their gruelling 300-mile bike ride from London to Paris, which will take place in September.

The lads, who are all in their 20s, pledged their help after hearing Derwen College in Gobowen had a fundraising target of £50,000 to make urgent repairs to their swimming pool, which is used for vital hydrotherapy and physiotherapy.

Max said: “I was blown away by the enthusiasm of the pupils, teachers and supporters. They really are the nicest bunch of people with the kindest hearts.

“I really hope our ride can make a difference and that the swimming pool we are helping to repair will have a positive effect on the students’ lives.”

The Reliant Robins are hoping to raise more than £10,000 for the college and have launched a Crowd Funding page to help boost sponsorship.

Matthew, who admitted the trio had rarely cycled further than the local shops, said: “Derwen College is not immune to funding cuts felt throughout the country and relies on the generous fundraising and donations from their supporters.

“When we saw the great work being carried out at the college we knew we had to help. The students enjoy using the pool for sport, recreation and training sessions for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“We’re not long-distance cyclists so we are really having to train hard. It’s going to be a difficult and gruelling journey but with every mile we take we’ll be helping other young people like ourselves get a great start in life.”

You can follow the trio on their journey and Derwen College via Twitter @reliant_robins, on Facebook by searching ‘ReliantRobins’ and on Instagram @thereliantrobins