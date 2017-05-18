Prichard's 76 puts Chirk in command

Chirk picked up 11 points with a solid 12-run victory over Mochdre on Saturday.

Chirk made a solid start as openers Nathan Aldridge (33) and Gareth Partridge (35) put on 68.

Chris Prichard then scored an inspired 76.

Nick Flack’s 20 and Andrew Swarbrick’s 29 helped Chirk to 234-9 from their 50 overs.

Mochdre were dismissed for 221 in reply. Only Stevie Kelshaw went wicketless as Flack (1-37), Swarbrick (2-27), Jones (1-19), Billy Swarbrick (2-32) and Gardner (2-47) all contributed, and there were two run-outs.

The First XI will host Llandudno 1st XI on Saturday.

Chirk Seconds picked up a solid seven-wicket victory at home to Rhewl CC firsts.

The visitors were restricted to 142-6 from their 40 overs through some excellent bowling.

Rhewl got off to a flier as their first three batsman all passed 20.

Holly Walker (0-9 off five) went wicketless but did run out David Bell while Mark Roberts picked up 1-20 from five, Vickers 2-26 and Hall 1-21.

Shaun Walker missed out for Chirk in their reply but Ollie Gough allayed any fears with an excellent 50.

Ian Hall was out for 12 before Ian Skinner finished the job with a superb 65no.