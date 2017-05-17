Oswestry skipper warns: "Don't get carried away..."

Oswestry cricket captain Robbie Clarke has issued a “don’t get carried away” warning to his side after they maintained their winning start to the Birmingham League season on Saturday.

The Morda Road men gained a comfortable 57-run victory at Sutton Coldfield and sit joint top of Division Two with maximum points from three games – the first time they have ever won their first three fixtures in a Birmingham League campaign.

“It’s great to get off to such a good start, but there’s a long way to go yet,” said Clarke. “We’re playing well and team spirit is excellent at the moment – but we’re only three games into a 22-match season and we’re taking nothing for granted.

“We’re at home to Halesowen on Saturday, and they’ve lost all three so far. But they beat us twice last season, and we know it’s potentially a ‘banana skin’ game”.

Clarke is delighted with the form shown by star all-rounder Warrick Fynn, who followed up centuries in the first two matches with a fine 74 on Saturday.

“Warrick’s in great nick, but the other lads are all backing him up well,” said the skipper.

Xavie Clarke (45), Robbie Clarke (37), Joe Carrasco (27) and Mark Robinson (20) all weighed in with useful scores to set a target of 242-8 off their 50 overs.

Sadaf Hussain and Roman Walker then dismissed the Sutton Coldfield openers with just seven on the board – and from there it was always an uphill struggle for the home side.

Hussain finished with 2-41, and there were two wickets each for Ian Davies, Xavie Clarke and Fynn as Sutton Coldfield were bowled out for 185.

Oswestry Seconds are also off to a flier, and lie second in their table after a 60-run success against Lichfield Seconds at Morda Road.

James O’Reilly hit 96, his brother Michael 45, Luke Jones 30no and Owen Aspinall 24 as Oswestry reached 240-6 in their 45 overs.

Youngster Josh Darley picked up an early wicket in Lichfield’s reply, and there were two wickets apiece for skipper Jonny Davies and James O’Reilly. But the outstanding figures came from Matt Whitthread, who showed there’s no substitute for experience by taking 5-25.

Lichfield were bowled out for 180 in the 39th over, making Oswestry’s record two wins and a tie from their first three matches. This week’s match sponsors were Hollis Office Solutions.

