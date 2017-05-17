Curtain raised on plan for new Oswestry cinema

It’s lights, camera, action for a proposed new cinema in Oswestry.

The Advertizer can exclusively reveal plans to convert an empty town centre property into a one-screen cinema which will screen the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

Cinema expert Trevor Harris is a consultant working with the as yet unnamed company behind the project.

He said it is a “much-needed facility” and an “exciting development” for the town.

Mr Harris continued: “It will be run full-time with major film releases, with matinees on the weekends and school holidays. Additional programming will also be looked at and admission prices will be kept at a reasonable figure.”

Mr Harris, who ran the former Regal Cinema on Leg Street for many years, has been a staunch supporter of bringing another cinema to Oswestry following the collapse of the Smithfield leisure complex, which had been expected to include a five-screen Cineworld cinema.

He said he has been in negotiations with the company behind it for “some time” and revealed plans have been drawn up and ready for submission to Shropshire Council, while grant aid is being requested.

However, he remained tight-lipped on who the company is, where the venture will be based and how many seats it can accommodate – though he confirmed the equipment and seating has already been sourced.

He added: “People in Oswestry basically aren’t on big wages being in a rural area and everybody is looking to save money. Multiplexes are going mad with prices now, the average price of a ticket is £10 or £12, so this will be much cheaper.”