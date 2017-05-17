Aussie paranormal expert to visit Whittington Castle

A paranormal enthusiast says he jumped at the chance to travel half way around the world to investigate an historic location in Shropshire.

Bill Tabone, founder of the Australian Paranormal Society, is set to travel from Melbourne to join local investigation group Paranormal Friends to hunt for evidence of the spirit world at Whittington Castle next month.

The 50-year-old said the “very exciting” opportunity to investigate the ancient site was something he couldn’t turn down.

Mr Tabone (pictured) said: “I understand the site dates back close to 1,000 years, with fortifications being at this location from as far back as the ninth century.

“There have also been a lot of events that have taken place in and around the location which may have created the possibility of paranormal activity.

“There are also a few interesting legends associated with the castle that I find very interesting.

“I love history and when the opportunity to investigate a castle such as Whittington comes around you have to jump at it.

“Also, the chance to catch up with old friends from Paranormal Friends is great.”

Mr Tabone has led paranormal investigations at reputedly haunted locations across Australia for many years, while Paranormal Friends have investigated sites across Shropshire including the Old Abbey Infirmary, Coleham Station and Sleap Airfield.

But Mr Tabone said he couldn’t wait to have the chance to investigate a building much older than those he has the chance to visit Down Under.

He said: “There is a huge difference in the amount of historic buildings between the two countries.

“In Australia our oldest buildings are around 200-years-old but in England some locations are thousands of years old.”

Mr Tabone will join Paranormal Friends and members of the public investigating Whittington Castle on June 10.

To find out more about Paranormal Friends and their future investigations, visit

www.paranormalfriends.co.uk or join their Facebook page by searching Paranormal Friends.