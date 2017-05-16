T20 action returns to Morda Road

T20 cricket returns to Morda Road tomorrow evening (Wednesday) when OSWESTRY take on Bridgnorth in the second round of the Birmingham League Knockout.

In an initiative designed to bring more razzmatazz to proceedings, both teams will be wearing coloured clothing and the game will be played with pink balls.

It will be the first outing for the home team in their new T20 kit, donated by Morgans of Oswestry.

“We’ve had a good record in T20 cricket in recent seasons, and we’re looking to have a decent run in this competition,” said Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke. “Hopefully the weather will be kind to us, and a big crowd will turn out to watch.”

The game starts at 6.15 and entry to Morda Road is free.

Oswestry Thirds are in T20 action the following night when they visit Iscoyd and Fenns Bank in the Shropshire League Junior Slam.

The Thirds gained their first league victory of the season when they won by eight wickets at Wroxeter Grove Thirds on Saturday.

But there was a hugely disappointing ending to the game for Oswestry skipper Alex Ramsay.

Ramsay was on 98no, with the scores level – and the next ball went for four byes to take Oswestry past their target.

James Bradbury lent good support to Ramsay, making 42no and sharing an unbroken stand of 126 as Oswestry reached 171-2 in reply to the home side’s 167-9.

Earlier Neil Darley had taken 5-40 and Adam Lloyd 2-31 for Oswestry.

Oswestry Fourths failed to make it a clean sweep for the club when they lost by 90 runs at Madeley Thirds on Sunday. Madley made 203-4 in their 40 overs, with youngster Will Selby taking 2-23 on his league debut.

Ivor Pearsall held the Oswestry reply together with a fine 58, but only Ryan Boyd (17) gave him any support as the innings folded to 113 all out.

Oswestry Seconds travel to Bridgnorth Seconds on Saturday, when the Thirds play Coton Hall at Oswestry School.

Oswestry Fourths entertain Knockin Fourths at Morda Road on Sunday.

