County at Morda Road for a 'must-win' game

County cricket returns to Morda Road on Sunday when Shropshire take on Wales in the MCCA Unicorns Knockout Trophy.

Shropshire have had a disappointing start to the competition, having lost their opening two matches to Staffordshire and Cheshire.

This makes Sunday’s a must-win game if Shropshire are to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Shropshire have a good record at Oswestry, though they were well beaten by Cheshire at Morda Road last year.

One player particularly looking forward to Sunday’s game is promising all-rounder Charlie Home, the latest member of his family to represent the county.

Home, who is in his final year at Wrekin College and has ambitions to become a professional cricketer, knows it’s important that Shropshire put some points on the board as they get ready for the third of four group games after opening the season with defeats against Staffordshire and Cheshire.

“We have a really strong side,” said Home, who plays his club cricket for Shifnal and is a member of North-amptonshire’s Academy. “I have not come up against Wales before, but from our perspective we have a talented group and if we get things right we will be hard to beat.

“We’ve shown in patches what we can do over the last couple of games. We got ourselves into a really good position to win against Cheshire, so moving forward we are keen to pull it all together.

“I’ve played at Oswestry a couple of times. I remember it always being a great wicket and a really nice place to play, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The first ball will be bowled at 11am and admission is free.