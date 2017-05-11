Appeal for witnesses after car crashes and overturns in Weston Rhyn

Police are appealing for information after a teenager suffered serious injuries following a collision in Weston Rhyn on Sunday.



The 19-year-old driver suffered serious head and back injuries and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital after his blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a telegraph pole on Station Road and overturned at around 3.15am.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the vehicle, and the manner in which it was being driven, before the collision occurred.

“Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 102S of May 7.”

Information can also be given via the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.