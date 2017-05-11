Indie super band Razorlight to play first live gig in two years at Vangollen music festival

Indie superstars Razorlight play live for the first time in two years at Vangollen, a bands-and-vans festival in Llangollen later this month.

The band, who are led by frontman Johnny Burrell, topped the charts in 2006 with America and enjoyed further hits with the likes of Golden Touch, Somewhere Else and In The Morning.

Razorlight will be joined by 1980s chart-toppers The Christians, The Icicle Works and a weekend-long line-up of local bands and activities, mixed with a VW-camper theme.

COMPETITION: Win tickets to Vangollen 2017

Vangollen takes place over the weekend of May 19-21, with Razorlight headlining on Saturday.

“We’re a musical festival first and foremost, but with a camper van vibe,” explains event manager Matt Doyle.

“Yes you can bring your camper, or just come and enjoy the show - there are plenty of places to stay within walking distance if you’re travelling to Llangollen.

“We have motorcycle and mountain bike stunt shows, hot air balloon night burns, fairground rides, a shooting range, adult and child activities throughout the day, a terrific food and drink village and over 20 live bands in this world-class setting.

“It promises to be the most action-packed show the Pavilion has seen in over 20 years!”

Tickets cost from £10, or £55 for all-weekend access including Razorlight. Non-campervanners are welcome but act quickly if you want an on-site pitch for your VW-type camper

More details at www.vangollen.com with the latest on Facebook, www.facebook.com/vangollen