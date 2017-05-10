Freak mini-tornado caught on camera spinning away in Oswestry plant hire yard

﻿Staff at an Oswestry plant hire firm were blown away when a mini tornado was spotted in their yard on Wednesday afternoon.

Stuart Jones, managing director of St Martin’s company Ridgway Rentals, spotted the phenomenon and went outside to film it as it blew across the yard.

“There’s absolutely no wind here at all, so I have no idea where it’s come from," he said.

“We’ve had one or two small ones in the yard before but nothing quite as powerful as this. I don’t understand why it happens but I think it’s to do with heat.

“You can really hear it blowing, and it’s certainly something quite amazing to see.”