Oswestry film company holding auditions for anti-bullying film

Oswestry-based Rocking Horse Studios are hosting auditions this weekend.

The search is on to find a bully – or an actress – to star in Oswestry’s first anti-bullying feature length film ‘Run For Your Life’, which will be shot at North Shropshire College.

The film follows a troubled teen who starts at college and is the victim of bullying, all because she’s different to others in her class.

Gareth Thomas, producer of the film said: “It’s a good opportunity and the auditions will be extra special as we have Councillor Paul Milner on the panel.”

“We are looking for someone to play Anne Marie, who is an athletic college-age girl who is popular and attractive. She has a vindictive personality and torments the main character throughout the plot.”

Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Oswestry Memorial Hall.

For those interested in auditioning, you must book a time for your audition slot and you will receive an audition pack.

There are plenty of parts available for those who are interested.

For more information contact rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com or ring 01691 570961 or 07495335775.