Morris double all in vain for Chirk AAA

Welsh National League Reserve Division League Cup Final

Chirk AAA 2 Ruthin Town 3

In a dramatic game at Penycae, Ruthin came back from two goals down to win in an entertaining game which was credit to the Reserve Division.

Chirk came storming out the blocks and their leading scorer Shaun Morris put them ahead on five minutes when he headed home a Tom Roberts cross.

Chirk were dominating and they increased their lead on 19 minutes when following a Tom Roberts free-kick, Morris was again at hand to head home the second.

It looked comfortable for Chirk and they held the upper hand, with Tom Eratt bossing things in midfield.

They had a few more chances to increase their lead until a controversial penalty on 40 minutes changed the game in Ruthin’s favour.

A cross from the right struck Steve Roberts at close range and the referee awarded a penalty, much to the dismay of the Chirk team and management.

From the penalty Chirk keeper Nikki Williams pulled off a great save but Ruthin’s Jordan Macarter was first to react and he hit home the rebound. Macarter, who is Ruthin’s leading scorer in the Cymru Alliance, was always a threat but Steve Roberts and Jason Lee Williams kept him at bay for much of the game.

The half finished at 2-1 but Ruthin had the impetus after their late goal.

Ruthin were a different prospect in the second half and bossed the game from the start of proceedings.

Chirk were dealt a massive blow on the hour when Morris had to leave the field of play with a knee injury and was replaced by Ryan Leightwood.

Ruthin got a deserved equaliser on 68 minutes when Matty Williams scored from close range and it looked ominous for Chirk with Ruthin now in total control.

The winner came on 73 minutes when Macarter’s shot was spilled by Williams and Callum Lloyd was at hand to tap in.

It was a cruel blow to Williams who had performed heroically in the Chirk goal and kept Ruthin at bay with some crucial saves in the second period.

It wasn’t to be for Chirk and Ruthin defended well in the last five minutes against some late Chirk pressure to hold on to the trophy they won 12 months previously.