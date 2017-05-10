MP pulls some strings in music festival entrant's UK visa error

A musician who was travelling to the UK for the Whittington Music Festival had to request the help of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson after being issued with an incorrect visa.

Serbian violinist Bogdan Bozovic realised his entry into the UK had been authorised for the wrong dates and – through festival organisers – asked the MP to help sort it out.

“It was a nightmare,” said festival chairman Lawrence Mortimer.

“Trying to get a visa amended quickly, even when the mistake is the fault of immigration, is virtually impossible. Just to talk to an official, you have to pay a fee by credit card, and then you get the comforting message it’s likely to take time.

“After this experience, I’m not looking forward to the end of the freedom of movement we take so much for granted in the UK.”

Mr Mortimer contacted Mr Paterson, who had attended one of Whittington’s earlier festivals, and the MP nudged the appropriate department. After some initial confusion because Mr Bozovic was on a European concert tour needing his passport with him, a solution was reached and Mr Bozovic is now set to join 14 other international musicians for Whittington’s Beethoven in the Borders, which begins with an open-air launch at Chirk Castle on May 14.

“It must have been one of our MP’s last tasks before the dissolution of Parliament,” said Mr Mortimer.

“We’re very grateful to him and have offered him a couple of free tickets to give him a break from campaigning.”

Full details of Whittington Music Festival and its international artists may be found at www.whittingtonmusicfestival.org.uk