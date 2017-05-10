Reserves fly the flag to lift county women's cup

Shrewsbury Town Women 2

The New Saints Ladies Res 4

The New Saints Ladies Reserves won the Tom Farmer Shropshire Women’s Cup for the first time in their history when they beat Shrewsbury Town Women 4- 2 in an entertaining final at the Greenhous Meadow.

With The New Saints Ladies first team having lost their grip on the trophy they’d won for the last few years with a shock defeat by Wrockwardine Wood Ladies in the first round, it was down to the reserves to try and keep the Saints flag flying.

Sara Bengtsson gave Saints the lead in the 10th minute, and after Charlotte Budd had doubled their lead in the 40th minute, captain Stacey Garnham netted a third in the 42nd minute.

Kim Bebbington made it 4-0 in the 51st minute before Shrewsbury’s half-time sub Nicola Durnall pulled a goal back in the 57th minute.

Although player-of-the- match award winner Caitlyn Smith pulled another goal back in the 88th minute to make the scoreline slightly more respectable at 2-4, Saints held firm.

The trophy was presented by Mrs Maureen Farmer, wife of the late former Shropshire Football Association chairman Tom Farmer, who did so much for football in the county over so many years and after whom the trophy is now named.