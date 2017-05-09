Controversial homes plan is thrown out

Controversial plans to build three houses near the Meadows Primary School in Oswestry have been thrown out by planning officers.

Residents who live nearby the site will now look to purchase the land to retain it for the community.

Applicant Dennis Edwards applied to build three terraced houses, with space for six cars, on the green space between the One Stop convenience store, the Whole Life Christian Centre and the primary school off Cabin Lane.

But Shropshire Council officers said the homes would present an “unacceptable standard of living” for future occupants.

Ian Kilby, development manager for Shropshire Council said: “The development would appear cramped and contrived in appearance and context.”

Claire Arnold, who campaigned against the plans, welcomed the news.

“I’m really pleased,” she said. “It’s only the first step and there’s a chance he [the developer] will appeal the decision but hopefully it will be stamped out all together.

“I know this doesn’t stop him levelling it out and turning it into a car park but even that is more acceptable than what he was proposing.”

Mrs Arnold, whose children attend the Meadows Primary School, launched a petition against the plans which was signed 65 times.

She added: “In the future when we know it’s definitely not going ahead, purchasing the land from the developer is something we will have a look at. I’m sure that once we have crossed out any appeals, we’ll look into a Crowd Funding appeal.

“All we can do is, in time, approach the developer because most of the people we spoke to would like to keep it as a green space.

“I have never been involved with anything like this before so it’s new to me. I’m just really pleased that the council has taken it all on board and are on the same wavelength as the people they represent.”