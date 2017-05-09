Just Fynn-tastic

Warrick Fynn blasted his second successive century to help Oswestry’s cricketers to a thrilling 21-run victory over Harborne at a bitterly cold Morda Road on Saturday.

The South-Africa born all-rounder, now a UK citizen, played possibly his best ever innings for the club to reach 132 off 123 balls, including 18 fours and three sixes.

Oswestry, one of three teams to have won both games in Division Two of the Birmingham League, were bowled out for 258 in 48.4 overs, and only three players apart from Fynn reached double figures – debutant Sadaf Hussain (20), Ollie Clarke (17) and Roman Walker (14).

The other chief contributor to the total was extras, which totalled 59. This included 12 penalty runs impos-ed because of a slow over-rate.

The visitors made a lively reply, and were close to three figures before the first wicket spell. Oswestry’s opening attack of Hussain and Walker did enough, however, to suggest they will be a real handful for the league’s opening batsmen for the rest of the summer.

It was former skipper Mark Robin-son who made the breakthrough, trapping free-scoring Guriq Rhadwana lbw for 57 with his left-arm spin. Fynn then dismissed the other opener, Simon Harding, and Oswestry sensed the game was swinging their way.

Walker returned to snatch two important wickets, and Robinson began to strike at regular intervals.

The key moment was his dismissal of Harborne’s danger man, skipper Andy Lloyd, and when he had last man Tim Holland caught at mid on by Ian Davies, the game was over. Robinson finished with 5-34. The match was sponsored by Arthurs of Oswestry.

nOswestry Seconds shared the spoils in an even closer game at Wellington – which ended in a tie.

Steve Humphreys led the way with 75 as Oswestry reached 225-6 in their 45 overs. Skipper Jonny Davies weighed in with 56no and James O’Reilly followed up last week’s century with 44.

Wellington made a spirited reply and a close finish was always on the cards. As it happened, all three results were possible after five balls of the last over – and a run out saw the home side dismissed for exactly 225.

Iwan Roberts returned the best figures of 3-47 for Oswestry, and youngster John Darley bowled an impressive opening spell.

By one of those amazing coincidences which fall into the “you couldn’t make it up” category, Well-ington Firsts also tied their game at Leamington Spa.

nOswestry bid to make it three wins out of three when they visit Sutton Coldfield on Saturday. The Seconds are at home to Lichfield Seconds (12.30