A man in his 20s died in a collision near Gobowen on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for information after a silver Audi left the B5009 and hit a tree before catching fire at around 5am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage passenger was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting incident number 115s of May 6.