Cyclist taking part in charity event collapses and dies on A5 near Chirk

A cyclist taking part in a charity event has died after collapsing on the A5 near Chirk.

The 44-year-old man from Staffordshire died after collapsing at about 10.45am on Sunday.

He had been taking part in a charity cycle ride for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, but the man could not be saved.

Temporary Superintendent Nick Evans said: “Members of the public and the emergency services tried their very best to help the cyclist and I am very sad to say that their efforts were not successful.

”Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends.

”Could I please ask that any witnesses to the incident contact the North Wales Police control room on 101 and quote V065161."