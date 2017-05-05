THE RESULTS are coming in thick and fast for Shropshire Council's elections at the Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Oswestry mayor Councillor Paul Milner has defeated his fellow town councillor and Green Party candidare Duncan Kerr in the Shropshire Council elections.

Cllr Milner was greeted with cheers by fellow Conservatives as he beat Mr Kerr by 63 votes in a closely-contested ballot.

The mayor has proven a popular figure in the town this year and he said: "I would just like to say thanks to the whole team who helped me.

"It's great to see a local lad representing the ward he grew up in and lives in.

"I'm looking forward to doing so and will do it to the best of my ability."

The main news for north Shropshire so far is:

Steve Charmley has retained his Whittington seat.

Ann Hartley retains her Ellesmere Urban seat

Brian Williams holds Llanymynech for the Conservatives.

Joyce Barrow holds onto St Oswalds with a majority of 220 against Len Evans.

Milner beats Kerr in Oswestry South.

Nick Bardsley increases his majority in Ruyton and Baschurch.