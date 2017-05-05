Big crowd expected as Oswestry welcomes international player

Oswestry Cricket Club officials are expecting a big crowd for their first home game of the season tomorrow (Saturday), when Pakistani pace bowler Sadaf Hussain makes his club debut against Harborne.



Club officials are due to collect Hussain from Birmingham Airport tonight, and he will go straight into action at Morda Road tomorrow.

Hussain has taken 311 First Class wickets at an average of 18.88, and Oswestry hope he will play a major role as they bid to regain their place in Division One of the Birmingham League.

They made a great start to the season last week when they beat C and R Hawks by 84 runs.

The action at Morda Road starts at noon, and entry to the ground is free.