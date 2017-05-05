Chirk triathlon attracts record entry of athletes

More than 500 competitors turned out last week to take part in the 2017 Chirk Triathlon.

The event, organised and staffed by Wrexham Triathlon Club, saw competitors hit the water for a 400 metre swim, a 23km bike ride and a 5km run, all based in and around Chirk.

Dan Craigen, in his second year as race director, was delighted with how the event went, saying the feedback he’s received from competitors has been excellent.

“I’m very proud – it’s been a fantastic event,” said Dan. “We’ll hopefully be back again next year.

“We’ve had some great feedback from the competitors and all of them said that our event ran like clockwork – a smooth organisation.

“It’s a credit to the marshals and volunteers of Wrexham Triathlon Club.

“I’d like to thank Wrexham County Borough Council, Chirk Town Council plus Freedom Leisure Centre and Village Bakery who sponsored us.

“They gave out crumpets and Welsh cakes, which was great.

“The swim part was at the leisure centre in Chirk before the bike section went out to Glyn Ceiriog.

“They went through Chirk and then back again, while the run took in the back roads of the town before finishing at the leisure centre again.

“There were 536 competitors, which is our biggest turnout to date and the weather made for perfect racing conditions.”

The overall winner was Paul Hawkins, who finished in a time of 57 minutes and 13 seconds while first female home was Naomi Kiera Wright in a time of 1:06:41.

First youngster home was Matthew Collins, from Oswestry Olympians, who finished in a time of 1:06:45.

Richard Collins was the first member of Oswestry Olympians home, finishing in a time of 1:05:16.

First home from Wrexham Triathlon Club was Andy Campbell, who finished 12th in a time of 1:01:36, while next to finish was Dylan Roberts in a time of 1:06:06.

For a full breakdown of results, go to wrecsamtri.niftyentries.com/chirktri/results#