Wow, what a catch - Weston Pools reels in top award

Weston Pools fishery has netted a top prize and been named the best commercial fishery in the UK.

Nominated by anglers and readers of Match Fishing magazine, the fishery has been declared the best of its kind in the country.

Fishery manager Giles Cochrane was delighted with the win.

“It’s a very touching achievement. Being nominated by clients makes it that bit more special for us,” he said.

“We knew about the nominations from the magazine, and when we found out we had won we were very excited.”

The 20-acre Weston Pools is situated on the outskirts of Oswestry town centre. There are five fishing pools which were built and designed by owner Michael Philbin.

“It’s a great reflection of the fishery,” said Giles. “The fact we were in competition with all the other commercial fisheries in the UK, and we managed to win, shows all our hard work pays off.”

Amanda Williams, who also works at Weston Pools, said: “It’s really nice that out of all the commercial fisheries in the country, our little pools in Oswestry won.

“It really gives Oswestry the recognition it deserves and shows off the town in a brilliant way.”

Weston Pools Fishery was also praised by Match Fishing magazine for their involvement in extra-curricular and charity work.

The staff have invited pupils of Marches School in Oswestry to the fishery each year to take part in a fishery-run coaching day, as well as working with local charity the Par 5 Foundation to donate funds to the school to buy suitable fishing tackle for the students.