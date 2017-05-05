Age UK is on the lookout for volunteers

An Oswestry charity shop is hoping to extend its services – but it needs help to do so.

Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, which recently opened a donated furniture shop in English Walls, Oswestry, is urgently seeking volunteer van drivers and drivers’ assistants.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK STW, said: “Profits gained from our Oswestry furniture shop are helping fund essential local services for older people across the region.

“Our volunteers make a huge contribution to our overall success.

“We provide training and support, and would encourage anyone who has a day to spare to get in touch with our volunteer recruitment department on 01743 588 570.

“This sort of role would really suit someone who is looking to enhance their CV with some valuable retail work experience.

“It does require people to be able to lift and move items of furniture.”

If you would like to help older people in the Oswestry area by volunteering for the shop, call 01743 588 570, or visit the website www.ageukshropshireandtelford. org.uk