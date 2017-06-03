Oswestry nursery damaged by vandals

An Oswestry nursery has been vandalised over bank holiday weekend.

Kidzone Day Nursery in Cabin Lane has had items stolen, children’s work ripped down from the walls and toys damaged in the outside play area.

Staff at the nursery noticed the damage when they tried to access the garden at 7.25am on Tuesday, May 2 but were unable to as the vandals had barricaded the door shut.

West Mercia Police were alerted.

A spokesperson from the police said: “Between 6pm on Friday 28 April and 7.25am, Tuesday 2 May, offenders have entered and damaged the playground and stolen a large gym mat.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 111S of 2 May.