Councillors welcome plan to transform town markets

Shropshire councillors have overwhelmingly backed the transformation of Oswestry’s markets.

The town council received approval last week to make Bailey Street and New Street part of its outdoor market as the local authority aims to revitalise the local economy.

And it received praise from members of the North Shropshire Planning Committee.

Councillor David Lloyd said: “Personally, this is something I have wanted to see for a long time. It will put the heart back into the town centre.

“Some people come into Oswestry and pursue the full course of Bailey Street to get to the Bailey Head and see the market and the Horsemarket, which is from a very different era, so I think this will be a tonic the town needs.

“My only disappointment is it has not been submitted with plans to use the Bailey Head as a car park.

“Some of us remember when it was used for short-term parking in the past. It helped the town – those 20 minutes gave people the chance to pop into town, so I hope that will be a future prospect.”

The proposal was also welcomed by Councillor Joyce Barrow, who said: “When the market is on, footfall in the town increases.

“There is a vibrancy that has been missing and I think the town council is going in the right direction with this.”