Hazardous incident in Ellesmere

A chemical spill has put Ellesmere on lockdown this morning.

Firefighters and police are at Fullwods factory in Grange Road and are attempting to contain the leak, while residents have been asked to stay in their homes.

The incident began shortly before 10am when crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and the 'hazmat' team from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the incident involves 40 drums.

They added: "We asked that residents close windows and stay indoors."