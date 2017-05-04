Friends of Retail aims to make a difference

A new group is set to be launched to help give Oswestry’s business environment a shot in the arm.

Students at North Shropshire College met business representatives last week to highlight plans to expand the Footfall partnership.

The new group, FOR Oswestry – the FOR stands for Friends of Retail – wants to help bring businesses in the town together, increase footfall into the town, improve the retail experience and to increase economic growth.

The students hope to team up with influential business figures so the group together can drive initiatives.

They highlighted the improvements Footfall has made to the town, with murals as well as having displays in empty shop windows to brighten the town centre and tidying up some of the vacant premises. Having cleaner, more attractive premises has helped the sale of some of them, they said.

”We need to keep the streets looking cleaner, getting rid of chewing gum and the bird poo – we could work with schools and colleges and other organisations to make a difference,” they said.

”We want to work closely with the town market and help increase the community involvement. Most people are proud of our town and, like us, want to see it thrive.”

North Shropshire College business tutor Sarah Probert told the meeting: “This is the students’ idea and the students’ work.

“We need an organisation that can work with the groups already in place, like the Business Improvement District working group, to make things happen.”

Business representatives at the meeting said they were aware there were groups hoping to move the town forward – BID, the Chamber of Trade and the town council – but no one body that pulled them all together.

FOR Oswestry hopes to meet again soon to plan how to move the group forward.