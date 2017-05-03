Tributes paid to heritage enthusiast

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated environmentalist who has died.

Andrew Tullo was known to many for his years spent working with the Cambrian Heritage Railways, its sister project, an orchard in Oswestry, that he initiated and created, and his work with the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

He died last weekend following a long illness.

Leading the tributes, Jenny Pickstock, secretary of the CHR, said Andrew was “a prominent and passionate member” of its executive board and was dedicated to all aspects, including the orchard project and the First World War exhibition, which he had helped create.

She added: “Andrew has actively encouraged the involvement of people from all walks of life to enjoy CHR.

“Andrew’s last few weeks did not keep him away from CHR and he was able to mark the making of Transport and Works Act Order with his colleagues.

“He took pride in reading the recent updates in the Advertizer over the past three weeks and his wish for CHR to arrive at their next destination at Weston Wharf in Easter 2018 will be fulfilled by those he sadly leaves behind.”

Giuliana Becciu, on behalf of the volunteers of the Cambrian Heritage Community Orchard Project (CROP), explained Andrew’s vision for the strip of land alongside the B5069 Gobowen Road has completely changed it and the lives of many volunteers, and said it is a lasting legacy.

She said: “What has been achieved at the orchard has taken hundreds of hours of work by volunteers. Added to those hours are many more of Andrew’s own time.

“Still he made time for the greatest task of all, one that he performed unfailingly: to encourage, support, inspire all the volunteers who took part in this incredible project. His care, love, friendship, respect and appreciation were constant on and off site.

“Andrew was determined to see the orchard succeed, thrive and pass on to future generations. His desire was to contribute to the local environment and economy, to revive country practices which could offer skills and work for local people.”

And Sarah Gibson, of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, revealed how Andrew was a generous donor, who also helped to take care of an injured swift.

She added: “We will do our best to keep his spirit alive in the development of the projects he started but Andrew will be greatly missed.”