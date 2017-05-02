Wrexham Council Elections: A Full Round Up

We offered all the candidates standing in elections for Wrexham County Borough Council the opportunity to address Advertizer readers.

They were asked to outline their pledges in 150 words.

CEIRIOG VALLEY

Trevor Raymond Bates (Independent):

Resident in the Ceiriog Valley since birth and having served many residents during my banking career I am regularly seen cutting grass throughout the Valley or out and about in voluntary roles with local Scouts, Canolfan Ceiriog Centre, The Glyn News and Sheepdog Society. Wrexham town has paid street cleaners, the Ceiriog Valley has volunteers and this situation is reflected in other services. Funding for the valley's last Youth Club and Public Toilet has ceased, drains remain blocked, potholes unfilled. Some roads so bad that school taxis and delivery vehicles refuse to travel them. Focus on internet is marginalising the elderly and rural dwellers whilst broadband services are unacceptable. Off-road 4x4's and motorcyclists converge on the Valley in large convoys causing vulnerable and isolated residents to feel frightened and intimidated. If elected I will work to address these issues will also seek to improve policing in the Ceiriog Valley.

John Lee Jenkins (Welsh Conservative Party Candidate):

No response.

Anne Lloyd Morris (Plaid Cymru):

No response.

Barbara Roberts (Independent):

No response.

CHIRK NORTH

Jackie Allen (Independent):

Widowed with three sons, Chirk matters to me, as it does to you, the electorate, I want Chirk to be a safe, healthy, enjoyable community to live in.

My Pledge: As an Independent if elected, I will fight for what is best for Chirk, without the constraints of a political party. Chirk has issues with its pollution and dust and I will fight to improve the environment, but not forgetting that we need industry in Chirk, to provide jobs for us and our children.

Fight for the best education that we can provide and endeavour to protect the right to free school transport. I will continue to work hard to promote and safeguard our Community Hospital and ensure its longevity. Work to improve Social Service provision in the town, improving care in the community and campaign for better access to primary care.

Frank Hemmings (Welsh Labour):

My name is Frank Hemmings I have lived in Chirk for 27 years and actively involved in the community for most of that time, either organising events or as a Town Councillor and school governor.

I am happy to make this pledge to the residents of Chirk that if elected I will treat being a councillor as a full-time occupation and not as a hobby or side-line giving them my full attention.

I will work tirelessly for the community in the ward to improve the amenities and environment where we all live, in addition I will strive to improve the educational standards within Wrexham County Borough, and to give the parents of Chirk the opportunity to send their children to their school of choice.

Seeking improvements in social care within our community to ensure our elderly and disabled residents receive the care they deserve. I believe it’s time for change.

CHIRK SOUTH

Terry Evans (Independent):

I am very proud to have represented Chirk South for the last 13 years. During this time, things have changed dramatically for our council but I am determined to continue to fight for the very best deal for Chirk. At a time of budget cuts, I have helped to ensure facilities are not only protected - such as the leisure centre and library - but also improved and I have helped secure investment in our roads, pavements and council housing stock. I will continue to ensure the needs of our community are put first. Improving the environment for Chirk residents remains a priority and I will ensure that local companies such as Kronospan are held to account.

If you vote for me, I pledge to continue to support our thriving community and to always be available to help residents whenever they need it.

John Andrew Rostron (Welsh Labour):

Many local issues have been raised with me in Chirk. People would like to see a better balance struck between Kronospan as an employer and neighbour, and the local environment in which they raise their families.

There’s concerns around dog fouling and litter, street fixtures that need maintenance and repair and traffic congestion from lorries.

We have a good and improving Primary School but at age 11, two of the three choices for families are outside Wrexham - people want guaranteed funding for school buses.

There’s calls for proper home care so that we can support the elderly and those with disabilities. Many people give up time to volunteer with community groups - we want to ensure these volunteers are supported too.

And the most important pledge I can make if elected is to ensure every person in Chirk is listened to so their views are represented.

