Hair salon in Llangollen is back on its feet after crash disaster

A salon which suffered major structural damage after a vehicle ploughed into it is back on its feet.

Jades Hair and Beauty Salon in Llangollen has reopened its beauty rooms after disaster struck the premises in November last year.

The well-established hair salon in Oak Street has added a newly revamped first floor beauty room offering the latest nail, beauty and make-up treatments for its clients.

But it was a very different story four months ago.

Having started the first phase of redevelopment with their ground floor hair salon in summer 2016, owners and sisters Louise Wilson and Sue Davies were delighted that the work was completed in time for the upcoming hectic Christmas season.

But just two weeks later a vehicle ploughed into the salon causing major structural damage to the property.

Miraculously nobody was injured in the incident.

The salon had to be underpinned and the building was shrouded in hoarding.

Business continued as usual whilst a taskforce of builders, insurers and the Jades team set about another refurbishment programme.

Down but not out Louise and Sue brought their phase two development plans forward.

They decided to refurbish the first floor beauty rooms with nail bars and make-up stations at the same time as the structural repairs.

Louise said: “Our dedicated staff were relying on us to keep our nerve and make the best out of the situation.

“It was certainly far from ideal but we are not quitters and we were heading towards one of our busiest trading periods in the run up to Christmas.

“We owed it to our loyal customers to keep going and continue to offer them the usual high standard of service.

“I’m delighted to say we pulled it off but it wasn’t without the support and kindness from friends, family, clients and complete strangers, and of course a few sleepless nights.

“We were overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill we received. Llangollen has a real community spirit and this shone through when things got tough for us”.

Sue said: “We were truly humbled by all the good wishes we received from residents and businesses alike.

“Out of difficult situations often comes good. We re-evaluated our plans and decided to bring our entire refurbishment plan forward by nine months.

“It was the right decision and we are now delighted we can offer clients an exclusive area to relax and enjoy their pamper sessions with nail stations and make-up areas that complements our ground floor hair salon.”