Hospital has cut treatment that keeps me alive

A man has had his specialist treatment cut because of a lack of funding.

Trevor Davies was diagnosed in 2009 with myasthenia gravis, an auto-immune condition which doctors say “could take years off his life”.

However, because of a lack of funding by the NHS, the 72-year-old’s treatment at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen was stopped in October last year – and he has not received any treatment since.

He told the Advertizer: “My wife is disabled, and because of my illnesses I can’t really drive or go very far because I get tired.

“The doctors have told me not getting treatment could take years off my life – but I still haven’t received any since October.”

The condition affects muscles that control the eyes and eyelids, facial expressions and speaking, and is linked to multifocal motor neuropathy – a disease that weakens the body’s motor nerves.

Mr Davies, who lives in Gobowen, said he has tried to receive treatment at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, but they do not have the right unit.

His only option is to go to The Royal Liverpool Hospital or Stoke University Hospital – something he would struggle to do because of the effect his condition has on him – to receive an intravenous medication that releases antibodies which prevent the body from attacking the immune system.

In a bid to get the issue sorted, Mr Davies has contacted Shropshire MP Owen Paterson.

He received a letter from Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group which said Mr Davies should be having treatment at the Orthopaedic as an outpatient, but the lack of funding still poses a problem.

He is set to see his consultant at the end of May to determine the future of his treatment.

Nobody from the Orthopaedic Hospital or Shropshire CCG were available to comment.