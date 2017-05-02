FC Oswestry Town end league campaign on a high note

Hallmark Security League

Division One

FC Oswestry Town 3,

Atherton Laburnum Rovers 1

Match report by DAVID FIGG

FC Oswestry Town ended their first season in the Hallmark Security League Division One on a winning note as they salvaged some pride after Thursday’s 7-1 away defeat by Holker Old Boys with a 3-1 home win over Atherton Laburnum Rovers at the Park Hall Stadium on Saturday.

Not only did it stop the rot of six consecutive defeats but it saw Mike Barton’s side complete only their third league double of the season.

Town got off to a flying start when Callum Graybrook played a one-two through the middle with Tom Rowlands and took a touch before firing a left-foot half volley from 16 yards into Atherton keeper Louis Murray’s right-hand corner with just 67 seconds on the watch.

It was 2-0 in the 26th minute when Jack Harris’ low through ball on the right found the onside Harrison Millington who ran on before crossing for Rowlands to fire his left foot shot from 12 yards through keeper Murray’s legs into the net.

It was 3-0 in the 34th minute when Rowlands played a one-two with Millington on the left before sending a low through ball on the left to Craig Harris, who ran into the box before dinking his shot from six yards over Murray.

However, Atherton did pull a goal back in the 61st minute when Town keeper Richard Cowderoy’s mis-kicked clearance found Alex Guest, who picked up the loose ball and ran through the middle before firing his low right foot shot from 10 yards into Cowderoy’s right-hand corner.

Apart from Atherton’s goal the second half was largely a non-event with not all that many serious clear-cut chances for either side as the game fell into a lull and petered out.