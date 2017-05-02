Cannabis factory found near Llanfyllin

A large cannabis factory containing almost 1,000 plants has been uncovered by a proactive Llanfyllin police officer.

The factory contained plants of varying stages of growth, as well as extensive heating and lighting systems, when it was discovered in an isolated property in the Foel area.

Electricity had also been sourced illegally.

PCSO Richard Waldron, of Llanfyllin Police, said the seizure is suspected to be worth a significant amount of money.

He continued: “Cannabis farms fund the lifestyles of criminals and can have a damaging effect on the community they are located in. The growing of cannabis can pose a significant fire hazard due to the methods used by those whose only interest is to make money.

“Nobody wants to live next door to a cannabis farm and we would ask that if you believe a property is being used for this reason please tell us so we can take positive actions and find those responsible.”

Suspicious activity can be reported by calling Dyfed Powys Police on 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.