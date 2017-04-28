Gareth joining the pro ranks on tour

Talented Oswestry golfer Gareth Evans has decided to take the plunge and to tee up against the professionals.

The 22-year-old has decided to follow his dream of making the sport his career by joining the 1836 Tour, a circuit comprising 18-hole and 36-hole tournaments.

It is the fourth tier of European golf, with players needing to prove themselves before moving up to the EuroPro, Challenge and finally the full European tour.

Evans isn’t targeting instant success – he’s experienced enough to know he will be up against some talented professionals week after week.

“I’ll be playing in tournaments all over the north-west this year and my aim is to get as much experience as I can,” he said.

“This year is a learning experience for me.

“What I have learned is that at professional level, everyone is a pretty good golfer. What makes the difference is the mental game and how they tackle courses and plot their way round courses.

“If all goes well this year, I’ll go to the Tour school at the end of the season and see how I get on there.”

Evans started playing at Llanymynech but joined Oswestry to play regularly with his granddad, Roland Jones, a well-known member who got his handicap down to two in his younger days, and even now aged 84 is pretty handy playing off 17.

“It’s always been by dream to turn pro,” he said. “When I was younger I was keen on football and golf, and when I was 14 I decided on golf.

“Now I have to learn all I can to move my game to the next level. I know I have to really commit to it and I’m sure I have the dedication that is going to be needed to improve my game. At the moment I’m new to the professional ranks and it’s a learning curve for me.

“This year is all about getting used to it all, and next year I’ll be looking to really make my mark.

“The pro game is very different. For one thing, I’m having to get used to six-hour rounds. I’m used to taking three and a half or four hours to get round, but tournaments are different. I’m finding I’m okay for the first 13 or 14 holes but then my round fades away. No-one can concentrate fully for six hours, and I’m having to learn ways to switch off between shots.

“I’m going to give it my best shot. I think I’m good enough. My best round at Oswestry is a 60 – and I had chances to make it a 59, too – and a couple of months ago I had a 62 here, so I know I can do it.”

Members at Oswestry are planning to hold some fundraising events this year to help Evans, as the cost of playing on any professional tour can be prohibitive.

“My family is helping where they can, but it’s great that members are getting involved too – that’s really nice,” he said.

There are some famous faces on the 1836 tour, too – Ashley Chesters, the Hawkstone Park player who is a two-time European amateur champion and finished 12th in The Open in 2015, often plays when European Tour commitments allow, and former Manchester United and Wales midfielder Clayton Blackmore is now a golf pro trying to make his mark.