Zoosbury opens a new animal centre

A popular animal centre has launched its new Oswestry base – at the British Ironwork Centre.

Zoosbury, based in Shrewsbury, had its official opening on Good Friday, and was quick to introduce visitors to its animals, many of which have been unwanted or abandoned.

It is owned and operated by David Riley, a professional zoologist and presenter with over 25 years’ experience across the world with animals in zoos and other animal collections and projects, appearing on many TV shows, radio shows, on the internet and in the press for his dedicated work with animals and conservation.

David said: “Zoosbury animal education centre is different – we are not a zoo, but we have a huge number of animals that are either unwanted pets or animals that have been abandoned.

“These animals are given a five-star home and expert care an attention.

“We are licensed to carry out a full education programme with animals for all age groups. We welcome groups, school groups, and educate from Key Stage One.

“Zoosbury offers a whole range of educational talks, shows, workshops and animal birthday parties.

“The Zoosbury animal education centre has become a reality through the wonderful support and encouragement of The British Ironwork Centre.

“We have also received a lot of help and support from members of the public and local businesses who have kindly donated building materials, animals and other equipment to our project.”