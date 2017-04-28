Chirk residents unhappy at state of neglected garden

An area of rented houses has come under fire over its neglected communal garden.

Plas-Y-Waun houses in Chapel Lane are privately rented by different landlords – and residents have recently raised issues regarding the upkeep of the common ground in front of them.

Their concerns highlighted the fact the gardens were overgrown and created an eyesore along Chapel Lane.

Councillor Terry Evans, Wrexham County Borough councillor for Chirk South, said he has been contacted by residents to see if the issue could be resolved.

“The garden is overgrown and neglected, and covered in weed. It does not look pleasant,” said Cllr Evans.

Cllr Evans said now he has been made aware of the issue, he is in touch with the planning enforcement officer to discover whether any enforcements may have been made when the houses were originally built.

“I’m doing what I can to see what can be done about the gardens,” he added.