Old White Horse may open again

An Oswestry landlord has revealed plans for his latest venture.

Paul Fitton hopes to breathe new life into the former White Horse Hotel on Church Street – which closed nearly 50 years ago – with his proposal to convert it into a bar and restaurant.

The building later became Church Street Pharmacy but it has been vacant since that business moved in 2014.

Mr Fitton, who runs The Vaults in Church Street and The Station Grill in Llansantffraid, said: “This is an exciting venture to bring back a unique piece of history to Oswestry town centre.

“The White Horse started in the early 1800s as a hotel.

“We will bring gastronomic food and fresh local produce, while also creating at least 10 jobs.

“It will be a major addition to the town and boost the economy, as well as revitalising an empty building.”

The proposal, which is currently being looked at by Shropshire Council planning officers, includes the creation of management accommodation and the front of the building will return to its original look.

Mr Fitton said if he received planning permission, the new business could be open by Christmas.

He added: “As it was a hotel, there’s lots of space we can utilise on all three floors. We couldn’t have asked for a more suitable building. We hope it will be an exciting prospect for Oswestry and help to revitalise the town.”

The White Horse closed in 1969. However, despite being a shop since the early 1970s, a little piece of its history has remained with a plaque above the shop front featuring a white horse