Fundraisers take on a 23.5 mile Bed Push for charity.

A team of five people and a hospital bed will be on the move this Sunday in a bid to raise money for charities.

Andrew Davies, from Oswestry, has organised the second Bed Push event, where a group of people will be pushing a hospital bed from Wrexham Maelor Hospital to the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen to raise money for Hope House and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Andrew’s son, Charlie, passed away nearly two years ago and the day of Bed Push marks the two-year anniversary since Andrew last spoke to his son.

Last year’s Bed Push raised nearly £3,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, and this year Andrew has decided to donate to Hope House after they offered him and his family support.

The event will begin at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, before traveling through Ruabon, Overton Bridge, Overton, Ellesmere and Whittington before reaching their destination at the Orthopaedic Hospital, a total coverage of 23.5 miles.

Along with Andrew, this year’s bed pushers are Billie Davies, Peever Neil, Rob Harris and Jordan Booth, with Gav Valentine, Sam Bailey, Amanda Wood, Mark Jones and Owen Batha helping out with bucket collecting along the way.

“We always knew we wanted to raise money for charity and after the success of last year the Bed Push was the best idea again,” said Andrew.

“We are really grateful for all the donations that we get.”

To donate to the The Bed Push visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/andrewdavies49, or show your support along the route.