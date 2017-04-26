Baptism of fire as Chirk return to the big time

Chirk started their season back in the big time of North Wales Premier Division cricket with a disappointing opening day defeat at Bangor.

Andrew Swarbrick’s men batted first after losing the toss and it was a nightmare start as two of the top four failed to trouble the scorers and the other two managing only single figures.

However, Swarbrick – batting at six – took the game to the hosts with some attacking strokes, making an invaluable 27 off 33 balls including four fours.

He was ably supported by Gareth Partridge as he finished on 20, including one four and one six, but when he was given out LBW to Andy Williams to make it 39-5, the end was nigh for Chirk.

Swarbrick battled on, but was last man out when he danced down the track only to be beaten all ends up to spinner Tomos Davies and Chirk all out for 66.

However, the Holyhead Road men were given an early glimpse of hope when Swarbrick, opening the bowling with Nick Flack (0-8 off 5.2), removed Sion Evans to make it 3-1.

He brought 15-year-old Wynn Jones (2-8 off 5) into the attack and he struck to make it 20-2, getting Nadeem Rehman caught and bowled for six. Jones then removed David Winter for 16 with Shaun Walker taking the catch.

But by the time Swarbrick returned to take another wicket, finishing with figures of 2-10 off 5.4 over, Bangor held on for a five-wicket win, while Luke Gardner picked up 1-14 off four and Billy Swarbrick went for 11 off one over.

n Chirk first XI host Connah’s Quay this week, with stumps at 12.30pm while on May Day, the second XI – who had no fixture last weekend – host Marchwiel and Wrexham, with stumps at 1pm.