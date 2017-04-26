Statue debate 'should be public'

Questions have been raised over council plans to spend £40,000 of taxpayers’ money on a Wilfred Owen statue.

Oswestry resident John Bickerton has challenged the town council’s decision to spend money on a statue without consulting the public.

The statue is a collaboration between Lights Out Trefonen and the council, and will be unveiled in Cae Glas Park next year during a week-long festival of commemoration to remember those who died in the First World War.

But Mr Bickerton says the meeting to discuss the statue was held in private and the first time he heard about the plans was in the Advertizer.

“The council is supposed to be open and transparent so this meeting should not have been held behind closed doors,” he said.

“We as taxpayers have a right to know how our money is being spent and should be able to have our say.”

He says the sculpture, which has been designed by Oswestry artist Tim Turner and will be cast by the Castle Fine Arts Foundry in Llanrhaeadr, will not bring tourists to the town and could be better spent elsewhere.

“Oswestry is one of the poorest places in the country and that £40,000 could do a lot for the people who really need it,” he added.

Owen is widely regarded has the greatest poet of the First World War and was born at Plas Wilmot in Weston Lane.

He was killed in action on November 4, 1918, during the crossing of the Sambre-Oise Canal, one week before the signing of the Armistice which ended the war.

Clerk to Oswestry Town Council David Preston said while the authority has agreed to underwrite the project up to £40,00, he expects the final costs to be much lower.

He said: “The timescale is very tight and all costings were presented to the council, which agreed to underwrite the project, if necessary, up to £40,000.

“However, we are aware some elements will be made through sponsorship, donation of materials and there are large elements of VAT the council can reclaim.

“We anticipate the end cost will be considerably less.”