I've nothing to hide - I'm happy to meet up

Oswestry businessman Peter Starbuck has accepted Ricky Tomlinson’s challenge for a face-to-face meeting to discuss the events of the 1972 builders’ strike – a dispute which ended with the ex-picket serving a jail term.

Mr Tomlinson, now a TV actor and star of the hugely popular comedy The Royle Family, issued the challenge at a public meeting at Oswestry Cricket Club last Tuesday, calling former building contractor “a liar” during an impassioned speech.

Dr Starbuck, who at the time of the dispute was the principal director and joint shareholder of Oswestry construction company WSJ Ltd, told the Advertizer: “I’m quite happy to meet Mr Tomlinson and talk things over with him – on TV if necessary.

“I’ve always told the truth about the builders’ strike, and I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Dr Starbuck was a key prosecution witness during a trial which saw Mr Tomlinson jailed for two years and his colleague Des Warren for three after being convicted of conspiracy to intimidate.

Now a management researcher and writer, and a visiting and founding professor at Chester University and the University Centre Shrewsbury respectively, Dr Starbuck has written extensively about the builders’ strike which dominated the headlines 45 years ago.

Mr Tomlinson’s chief gripe with Dr Starbuck last week was a claim there was beer on a bus which left Oswestry Labour Club for building sites in Shrewsbury and Telford on September 6, 1972.

“Peter Starbuck said there was beer on that bus, but there wasn’t,” he said.

“He’s a liar. If there’s anyone here who knows Peter Starbuck, can they tell him I challenge him to meet me face-to-face to prove what he says.”

Dr Starbuck said he would like to clear the matter up with the actor at a time when it’s mutually convenient.

Mr Tomlinson was in Oswestry as part of his campaign to convince the Criminal Cases Review Commission to have his conviction referred to the Court of Appeal.

He said he was fighting for justice for himself and for Mr Warren, who died in 2004.

In a no-holds-barred speech which lasted an hour, there was barely any sector of the establishment which escaped censure – and much of what he said was potentially libellous.

The police, the judiciary, politicians and prisoner officers were all given both barrels, and there were references to spies – Richard Whiteley got another mention – agents provocateur and phone tapping.

“We knew Des’s phone was being tapped because he hadn’t paid his bill for three years – and it hadn’t been cut off!” he said.

When asked from the floor if he condoned the violence on the building sites of Shropshire during the dispute, Mr Tomlinson replied: “I never saw any violence at all.”

The 77-year-old actor must have been disappointed with the low turnout at a meeting which had received plenty of pre-publicity.

“The Oswestry pickets could hold the key to breaking some of the myths, so it’s a pity none of them is here,” he said.