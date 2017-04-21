Warning after criminals target Oswestry industrial estates

A series of crimes have hit industrial estates in and around Oswestry.

Police are investigating following a burglary, a theft of a motor vehicle, and an attempted theft which happened within days at the start of the month.

The first incident between 6pm on Wednesday, April 5 and 7.40am the following day saw a box van (vrm S10 VEG) with an aluminium scaffolding tower and some galvanised pipe work, stolen from a services unit in Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

The vehicle was believed seen near Chirk at 8.43pm on the Wednesday (reference 0083s 070417).

Then on Monday, April 10, a car repair unit at Rednal Industrial Estate was raided between 2.30am and 3.30am.

A quantity of power tools and a Mercedes Estate which was in for repair were removed, the vehicle was later found burnt out around 8.30am in the Grimpo to Rednal Lane (0228s 100417).

And later that day at around 10pm, a group of males were seen with a white transit van. They cut a hole in the fence round a secured compound on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate in Oswestry and collected together eight heavy duty batteries from cherry pickers.

They prepared them for removal but made off without them when disturbed (0776s 100417).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.