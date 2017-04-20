West Mercia Police worker from Oswestry dismissed over indecent photos

A West Mercia Police worker convicted of making indecent photographs has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.

John Frankland from Oswestry appeared at Telford Magistrate’s Court on Monday, April 10, charged with three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The 60-year-old received a six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He worked as an operations and communications centre operator based at Hindlip. The offences were not committed while he was at work.

Superintendent Helena Bennett, head of professional standards for West Mercia Police said: “The member of staff had been suspended from duty and has since been dismissed from his post.”

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.