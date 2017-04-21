As a precursor to the summer league season Oswestry Tennis Club held its first social tournament of the year last weekend.

With the sun shining, 16 members had a very enjoyable time with each playing five mini matches in a mixed doubles format.

Youth took the honours with junior member Daniel Edwards achieving the highest points from the men (just beating Nick Elliott on a countback) and junior member Emily Lowe achieving the highest points from the ladies with a trophy awarded to both winners.

Similar monthly tournaments will be run by the club for its members through the summer until September.

Following an extremely successful season last year the club is about to embark on a busy spring and summer season having entered three ladies and three men’s teams in the LTA Shropshire Doubles League alongside their club singles ladder tournament which has already commenced.

The mixed doubles handicap knock-out tournament proved exceptionally popular last year and has even more entrants this year with 16 pairs, and the club has also introduced a new ladies doubles handicap tournament which has been well supported with 10 pairs participating.

It is hoped that the success of last year will continue and all the teams are looking forward to a very competitive season.