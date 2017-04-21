Race countdown is well under way - on and off the course

With the first Oswestry half-marathon looming in the diary, runners are busy preparing for the big day.

And Joe Williams, from race organisers UKRunChat, has been busy too, finalising details for the big day on April 30.

“It’s all coming together very nicely, and we are all really excited for the half-marathon,” he said

“It starts and finishes at the British Ironwork Centre and its chairman, Clive Knowles, has been doing so much in the run-up the event – we are really grateful for his help.”

On the day of the race, runners will be warming up with UKRunChat ambassador Amy Hughes to get them prepared for the 13.1-mile run.

The race will be started by a cannon which will be fired by Oswestry mayor, Councillor Paul Milner, with the Porth Y Waun Silver Band playing as the runners move off.

The Ironworks’ iconic gorilla sculptures will be placed at the majority of mile markers, and a 15ft gold gorilla will be standing at the start line.

Joe also said photographers would be following the runners, offering a new way of capturing the race day.

“Before the race we want to contact participants and give them a code, and whenever they have their photos taken throughout the day, their photos will be sent straight to their Facebook page for their friends and family to see,” he said.

“It’s a really nice way to show off the runners.”

The race organisers are still in need of volunteers.

Anyone willing to help out should contact 01691 610952 and ask for Sarah or email info@britishironworkcentre.co.uk