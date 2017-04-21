Parking could return to the Bailey Head to help revitalise the town centre

Parking could return to Oswestry’s Bailey Head.

However, the reopening would require certain measures to be taken after councillors warned of drivers using pedestrianised areas to access the space.

It is hoped the move would revitalise the area and benefit the local shops as well as businesses in the Powis Market Hall.

Describing the area as “wasted space”, Councillor John Gareth Jones said: “It will help the indoor market. It’s a vacant space and we need to utilise it. People could park there for just an an hour or so.

“Car-parking spaces are scarce in our town.”

The idea was also backed by Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Paul Milner, who said: “This is a missed opportunity and it could certainly help people, such as those who are disabled or who can’t walk far, or just want to pop into one shop.”

Councillor Cynthia Hawksley added: “It did help the indoor market when it was open for parking before – and it had an affect on the market when it stopped.

“I think it is something that should be supported.”

However, concerns were raised by councillors Vince Hunt and Sandy Best, who asked what would happen if cars were left and the space could not be used for market days.

Further information would be required to confirm the access would only be via Castle View and would not impede emergency vehicles, the council heard.

The council is now going to investigate the possibility of bringing the idea to fruition.